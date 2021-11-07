CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$10.67.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$13.50 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.50 target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Haywood Securities decreased their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Get CanWel Building Materials Group alerts:

Shares of DBM opened at C$6.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$591.66 million and a P/E ratio of 4.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.27. CanWel Building Materials Group has a twelve month low of C$6.13 and a twelve month high of C$10.83.

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$756.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$773.90 million. Sell-side analysts expect that CanWel Building Materials Group will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CanWel Building Materials Group

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for CanWel Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CanWel Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.