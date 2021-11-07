Cantor Fitzgerald Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Cerus in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.38). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Cerus’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of CERS opened at $7.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Cerus has a 1-year low of $4.67 and a 1-year high of $8.87.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. Cerus had a negative net margin of 50.03% and a negative return on equity of 65.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS.

In related news, insider Chrystal Menard sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total transaction of $308,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Dennis Green sold 95,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $670,187.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cerus by 6,897.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,897 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerus during the second quarter worth $60,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in shares of Cerus during the second quarter worth $64,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerus during the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Cerus during the first quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

About Cerus

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

