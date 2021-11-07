Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cantaloupe had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Cantaloupe updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:CTLP traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.86. 471,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,000. Cantaloupe has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.55. The company has a market cap of $841.35 million, a PE ratio of -237.20 and a beta of 2.01.

CTLP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Cantaloupe in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Cantaloupe from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTLP. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth about $288,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth about $334,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth about $2,159,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth about $3,634,000. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

