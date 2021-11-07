Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on the stock from C$20.00 to C$18.00. Alliance Global Partners currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Canopy Growth traded as low as $12.28 and last traded at $12.41, with a volume of 148942 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.26.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CGC. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Canopy Growth from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Canopy Growth from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. CIBC lowered their price target on Canopy Growth from C$27.00 to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Canopy Growth from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canopy Growth presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.68.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CGC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Canopy Growth by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Canopy Growth by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 10,912 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Canopy Growth by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 21,337 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Canopy Growth by 165.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 68,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 42,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Canopy Growth by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 32,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 7,815 shares in the last quarter. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a current ratio of 10.44. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.64.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $1.02. The company had revenue of $136.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.29 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 17.31% and a negative net margin of 200.71%. Canopy Growth’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Canopy Growth Company Profile (NASDAQ:CGC)

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.