Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) PT Lowered to C$18.00

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) had its target price dropped by Alliance Global Partners from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CGC. CIBC lowered their price target on Canopy Growth from C$27.00 to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Bank of America lowered Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Canopy Growth from C$30.50 to C$21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Canopy Growth from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Canopy Growth from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canopy Growth has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.68.
Canopy Growth stock opened at $11.79 on Friday. Canopy Growth has a 1-year low of $11.31 and a 1-year high of $56.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 10.44 and a quick ratio of 8.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.64.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Canopy Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in Canopy Growth by 485.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.20% of the company’s stock.
About Canopy Growth
Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.
