Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) PT Lowered to C$18.00

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) had its target price dropped by Alliance Global Partners from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CGC. CIBC lowered their price target on Canopy Growth from C$27.00 to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Bank of America lowered Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Canopy Growth from C$30.50 to C$21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Canopy Growth from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Canopy Growth from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canopy Growth has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.68.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Canopy Growth stock opened at $11.79 on Friday. Canopy Growth has a 1-year low of $11.31 and a 1-year high of $56.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 10.44 and a quick ratio of 8.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.64.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $1.02. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 17.31% and a negative net margin of 200.71%. The business had revenue of $136.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Canopy Growth will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Canopy Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in Canopy Growth by 485.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.