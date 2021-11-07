Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on the stock from C$20.00 to C$18.00. Alliance Global Partners currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Canopy Growth traded as low as $12.28 and last traded at $12.41, with a volume of 148942 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.26.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Canopy Growth from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Bank of America cut Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. CIBC decreased their target price on Canopy Growth from C$27.00 to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$30.50 to C$21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.68.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Canopy Growth by 6.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Canopy Growth by 13.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after buying an additional 10,912 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Canopy Growth by 70.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 21,337 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Canopy Growth by 165.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 68,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 42,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Canopy Growth by 31.4% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 32,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 7,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 10.44 and a quick ratio of 8.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 2.00.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $1.02. The business had revenue of $136.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.29 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 17.31% and a negative net margin of 200.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC)

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.