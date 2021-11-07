Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$41.17.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CWB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$41.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

CWB stock opened at C$40.60 on Friday. Canadian Western Bank has a 1 year low of C$25.09 and a 1 year high of C$40.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$37.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$35.50. The firm has a market cap of C$3.58 billion and a PE ratio of 11.77.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 27th. The company reported C$1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$263.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$256.15 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.62%.

In related news, Senior Officer Patrick Gallagher sold 1,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.57, for a total value of C$74,440.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$159,679.80. Also, Senior Officer Michael Glen Eastwood sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.67, for a total transaction of C$99,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$291,971.20. Insiders have sold 12,205 shares of company stock valued at $473,779 in the last ninety days.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

