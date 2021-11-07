Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) Receives C$179.91 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$179.91.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$110.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$111.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$116.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th.

Shares of CP stock traded up C$0.43 on Tuesday, reaching C$95.47. 749,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,393,686. The company has a market cap of C$63.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$88.78 and a 200 day moving average price of C$140.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.23, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.40. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1 year low of C$82.12 and a 1 year high of C$100.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.35%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

