Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target Increased to C$61.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.53% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CNQ. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. ATB Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$39.50 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$70.00 to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$57.26.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at C$54.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$47.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$43.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.32. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1-year low of C$21.32 and a 1-year high of C$54.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$64.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$0.27. The firm had revenue of C$6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.59 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 5.8900003 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen W. Laut purchased 938 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$46.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,727.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,060,622 shares in the company, valued at C$96,062,488.52. Also, Senior Officer Darren Fichter sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.30, for a total transaction of C$955,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,389,163.70. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 182,205 shares of company stock worth $8,427,990.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

