Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 9,876 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,956 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 9,876 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $5,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LULU. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,143,678 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $417,408,000 after purchasing an additional 482,605 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,445,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,172,144 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $427,797,000 after purchasing an additional 344,667 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 398.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 427,814 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $156,140,000 after purchasing an additional 341,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,583,000. Institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LULU shares. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $476.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $447.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $473.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.12.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $467.91 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $478.66. The company has a market capitalization of $60.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $418.10 and a 200-day moving average of $379.67.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.46. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 21,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.75, for a total value of $9,014,469.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,723 shares of company stock valued at $13,501,272 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

