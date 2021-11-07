Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 5,935 Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 251,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,935 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.21% of SM Energy worth $6,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,963,562 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,822 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 130.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,897,216 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,317 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,176,422 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,603,000 after purchasing an additional 706,525 shares in the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,751,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,192,635 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,375,000 after purchasing an additional 475,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 12,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total transaction of $460,829.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $550,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,543 shares of company stock valued at $2,977,330 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of SM Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SM Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.89.

Shares of NYSE SM opened at $37.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.20. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 5.76. SM Energy has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $37.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.30.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $760.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.81 million. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 26.52% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The business’s revenue was up 170.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. SM Energy’s payout ratio is -8.70%.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

