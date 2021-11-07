Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Makes New $5.22 Million Investment in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,218,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of INSP. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 361.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 309,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,892,000 after buying an additional 242,689 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 507.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,025,000 after buying an additional 222,043 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 761,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,163,000 after buying an additional 118,294 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 2,363.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 110,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,943,000 after buying an additional 106,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 791,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,596,000 after buying an additional 103,584 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

In other news, Director Georgia Melenikiotou sold 566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total value of $120,116.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,116.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INSP opened at $276.39 on Friday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.18 and a 1-year high of $286.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $248.91 and a 200 day moving average of $212.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.84 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 9.70.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.23. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 23.45% and a negative return on equity of 21.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $238.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.83.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.