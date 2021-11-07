Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Increases Stock Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 12,824.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,445 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 55,016 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $4,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TTD. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in The Trade Desk by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in The Trade Desk by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

In other news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $291,810.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 10,000 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.78, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,237 shares of company stock worth $4,366,946. Insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TTD. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Vertical Research cut shares of The Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Cleveland Research assumed coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.51.

Shares of The Trade Desk stock opened at $68.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.81 billion, a PE ratio of 128.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 2.40. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.71 and a 12-month high of $97.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.16.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $279.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.82 million. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The company’s revenue was up 100.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.