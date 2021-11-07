Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $4.91 Million Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 42.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,646 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $4,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 20.2% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 487 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.4% during the second quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.5% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 22,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXPD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Vertical Research cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.13.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $125.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.79. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.70 and a 52 week high of $131.62.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 38.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 17.16%.

In other news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total value of $42,877.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $1,033,446.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,816 shares of company stock valued at $1,111,389 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

