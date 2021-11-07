Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Grows Position in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) by 206.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,500 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $5,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

KOF opened at $54.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.47. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $41.06 and a 1 year high of $59.07. The stock has a market cap of $91.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.83.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 10.83%. Equities analysts expect that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $1.244 per share. This represents a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.87%.

Several analysts have commented on KOF shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of trademark beverages. It operates through the following divisions: Mexico and Central America and South America. The Mexico and Central America division comprises Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Panama. The South America division consists of Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Uruguay.

