Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Boosts Stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 3,963.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 140,157 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after buying an additional 136,708 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $6,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFGC. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the second quarter worth $55,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the second quarter worth $115,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the first quarter worth $206,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the second quarter worth $214,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 13.2% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFGC stock opened at $48.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 167.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.72 and its 200 day moving average is $48.70. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $36.75 and a one year high of $59.89.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The food distribution company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.86) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PFGC shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.44.

In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $491,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew C. Flanigan bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.71 per share, for a total transaction of $89,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,778.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,177 shares of company stock worth $2,028,505. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

