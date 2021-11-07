Canaccord Genuity Lowers Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Price Target to $18.00

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SKLZ. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Skillz from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Skillz from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Skillz in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.41.

Shares of SKLZ stock opened at $11.33 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.63 and a beta of 0.76. Skillz has a one year low of $7.97 and a one year high of $46.30.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Skillz will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Miriam Aguirre sold 439,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $4,543,716.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,259,760 shares in the company, valued at $13,025,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 792,871 shares of company stock valued at $8,579,578. 27.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKLZ. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Skillz in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Skillz by 3,100.0% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Skillz in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Skillz in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its holdings in Skillz by 150.0% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

About Skillz

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

