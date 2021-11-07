Canaccord Genuity Lowers Rogers (NYSE:ROG) to Hold

Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Rogers (NYSE:ROG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has $277.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock, up from their prior price target of $233.00.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ROG. B. Riley lowered Rogers from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered Rogers from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rogers from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $252.25.

Shares of ROG stock opened at $269.50 on Thursday. Rogers has a 52-week low of $126.53 and a 52-week high of $273.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 50.66 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.64.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.14). Rogers had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $238.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Rogers will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Robert C. Daigle sold 3,083 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total value of $836,263.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Rogers by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,051,981 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $412,037,000 after buying an additional 33,542 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Rogers by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 596,970 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $119,872,000 after buying an additional 12,039 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Rogers by 1.1% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 430,538 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $80,287,000 after buying an additional 4,565 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Rogers by 2.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 382,874 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $72,061,000 after buying an additional 9,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Rogers by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 312,601 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $62,770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,217 shares during the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rogers

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

