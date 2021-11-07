Canaccord Genuity Lowers Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) to Hold

Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on GSS. Zacks Investment Research cut Golden Star Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut Golden Star Resources from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Scotiabank cut Golden Star Resources from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $5.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. CIBC reaffirmed a hold rating and set a C$5.50 target price on shares of Golden Star Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Golden Star Resources to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.20.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GSS opened at $3.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The firm has a market cap of $429.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.10 and a beta of 1.02. Golden Star Resources has a 12-month low of $2.04 and a 12-month high of $4.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Condire Management LP purchased a new position in Golden Star Resources in the 1st quarter worth $29,481,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Golden Star Resources by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,644,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,314,000 after purchasing an additional 119,567 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Golden Star Resources by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 377,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 136,188 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its position in Golden Star Resources by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 123,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Golden Star Resources by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 99,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 7,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.31% of the company’s stock.

Golden Star Resources Company Profile

Golden Star Resources Ltd. engages in gold mining and exploration activities. It owns and operates the Wassa and Prestea mines situated in Ghana. The firm also operates through the following segments: Wassa, Bogoso or Prestea, Other, and Corporate. The company was founded by David A. Fennell on May 15, 1992 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

