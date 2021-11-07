Canaccord Genuity Cuts Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Price Target to $28.00

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Alembic Global Advisors raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. B. Riley raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $22.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.08 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.80 and its 200-day moving average is $24.79. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 1 year low of $18.48 and a 1 year high of $34.11.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 9.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $77,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total value of $255,415.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 99,984 shares of company stock valued at $2,265,281. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 59.2% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,345,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $237,767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103,696 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,729,324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $134,738,000 after acquiring an additional 345,544 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,095,339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $116,676,000 after acquiring an additional 137,500 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 50.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,754,984 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $83,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 0.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,696,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $76,827,000 after acquiring an additional 24,841 shares in the last quarter. 86.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

