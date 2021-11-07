Canaccord Genuity Cuts Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Price Target to C$12.50

Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity from C$12.75 to C$12.50 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.25 to C$11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.75 to C$12.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$55.00 to C$64.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.50.

Shares of Fiera Capital stock opened at $9.59 on Thursday. Fiera Capital has a twelve month low of $7.96 and a twelve month high of $9.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.42 and its 200 day moving average is $8.59.

Fiera Capital Corp. engages in the provision of traditional and alternative investment solutions, including depth and expertise in asset allocation. It offers investment advisory and related services to institutional investors, private wealth clients, and retail investors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States of America, and Europe and Other.

