Cameco (TSE:CCO) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has C$40.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$36.25.

CCO has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Cameco from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$22.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$33.00.

CCO opened at C$33.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$27.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$24.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.94, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 6.34. Cameco has a twelve month low of C$12.08 and a twelve month high of C$34.35. The firm has a market cap of C$13.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -391.05.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -93.02%.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

