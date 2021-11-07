Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 1.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,248,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275,404 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.05% of Cameco worth $388,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cameco by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,791,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,370,000 after buying an additional 212,865 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its stake in Cameco by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 23,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Cameco in the 2nd quarter worth about $751,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its stake in Cameco by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 251,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,821,000 after buying an additional 13,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Cameco by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,702,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,370,000 after buying an additional 263,541 shares during the last quarter. 60.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cameco alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Cameco from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Cameco from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America upgraded Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities cut their price objective on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Cameco from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.88.

Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $26.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -385.52 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a current ratio of 6.34. Cameco Co. has a one year low of $9.24 and a one year high of $27.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.17.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.49 million. Cameco had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0649 per share. This is an increase from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -85.70%.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Read More: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.