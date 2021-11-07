Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Hits New 12-Month High at $50.00

Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $50.00 and last traded at $49.79, with a volume of 324 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.46.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CAC. Raymond James lowered Camden National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $750.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.95.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). Camden National had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 35.38%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Camden National Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Camden National’s payout ratio is currently 30.57%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Camden National by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,426,000 after buying an additional 21,643 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management acquired a new position in Camden National during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,287,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Camden National by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 52,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Camden National by 267.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 52,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 37,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Camden National by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Camden National Company Profile (NASDAQ:CAC)

Camden National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and companies through its subsidiary, Camden National Bank. Its services includes lending, checking, savings, time deposits, cash management, brokerage, wealth management, and trust. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Camden, ME.

