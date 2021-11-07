Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $75.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.10 million. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 56.60% and a net margin of 13.68%. Cambium Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 110.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:CMBM traded down $1.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.47. The stock had a trading volume of 299,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,357. The company has a market capitalization of $781.25 million, a PE ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.33. Cambium Networks has a 12 month low of $20.56 and a 12 month high of $66.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.17 and its 200 day moving average is $42.82.
In other news, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 21,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $776,900.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Imhoff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $178,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,037 shares in the company, valued at $358,220.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 66.80% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Cambium Networks from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Vertical Research cut Cambium Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet cut Cambium Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cambium Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price objective on Cambium Networks from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.29.
About Cambium Networks
Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.
