Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $75.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.10 million. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 56.60% and a net margin of 13.68%. Cambium Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 110.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMBM traded down $1.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.47. The stock had a trading volume of 299,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,357. The company has a market capitalization of $781.25 million, a PE ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.33. Cambium Networks has a 12 month low of $20.56 and a 12 month high of $66.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.17 and its 200 day moving average is $42.82.

In other news, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 21,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $776,900.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Imhoff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $178,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,037 shares in the company, valued at $358,220.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cambium Networks stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) by 428.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 221,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,954 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.84% of Cambium Networks worth $10,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Cambium Networks from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Vertical Research cut Cambium Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet cut Cambium Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cambium Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price objective on Cambium Networks from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.29.

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

