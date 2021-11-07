Calnex Solutions (LON:CLX) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Calnex Solutions Plc (LON:CLX)’s share price traded down 1.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 146 ($1.91) and last traded at GBX 147.36 ($1.93). 64,536 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 216,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 149 ($1.95).

The company has a market cap of £128.94 million and a PE ratio of 35.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 114.83.

About Calnex Solutions (LON:CLX)

Calnex Solutions Limited provides test and measurement products for telecommunication networks. It offers Paragon that enables users to capture real-world packet delay variation profiles from their existing network and replay those profiles in a controlled lab environment; and Paragon-X, which measures the accuracy of the recovered time of day (ToD) and frequency (MTIE/TDEV) to the specified limits.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Calnex Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calnex Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.