California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 742 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 742 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in The Timken were worth $8,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TKR. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Timken in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Timken by 56.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Timken in the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Timken in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of The Timken by 50.5% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Get The Timken alerts:

The Timken stock opened at $72.74 on Friday. The Timken Company has a 12 month low of $62.78 and a 12 month high of $92.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.05 and its 200-day moving average is $77.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.72.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The Timken had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TKR shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Timken from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on The Timken from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on The Timken from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Timken from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on The Timken from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.10.

About The Timken

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.