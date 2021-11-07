California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 668 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 6.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,278 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 668 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $8,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FCNCA. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 99.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,799,000 after purchasing an additional 5,839 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCNCA opened at $851.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $855.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $843.02. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $496.18 and a fifty-two week high of $915.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $12.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.73 by $0.44. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 28.21% and a return on equity of 13.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $14.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 36.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 3.39%.

Several brokerages recently commented on FCNCA. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,020.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,075.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Citizens BancShares has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,025.00.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the following business lines: Card Holder and Merchant Services, Services Charges on Deposit Accounts, Wealth Management Services, Other Service Charges and Fees, Insurance Commissions, ATM Income, and Other.

