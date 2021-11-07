California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 4,237 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 7.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,237 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $9,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in EastGroup Properties by 5.6% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in EastGroup Properties by 11.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in EastGroup Properties by 5.3% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in EastGroup Properties by 0.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in EastGroup Properties by 7.3% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EastGroup Properties stock opened at $199.22 on Friday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.93 and a fifty-two week high of $201.71. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 64.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.12.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.72). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 31.12%. The firm had revenue of $104.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is presently 116.88%.

EGP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.90.

In other EastGroup Properties news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.38, for a total value of $333,222.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,579 shares in the company, valued at $15,710,365.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

