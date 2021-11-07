California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,590 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,482 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,590 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $9,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TXRH. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens decreased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $95.75 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.80 and a 52-week high of $110.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.81.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $868.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 355.56%.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

