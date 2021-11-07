California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 8.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 116,427 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,824 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $8,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Digital Turbine during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Digital Turbine by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. 55.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

APPS stock opened at $70.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.74 and a 52 week high of $102.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.13 and a 200 day moving average of $67.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 130.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.12.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 35.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on APPS shares. TheStreet raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.13.

In other news, Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.91 per share, with a total value of $152,730.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 395,044 shares in the company, valued at $20,111,690.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.