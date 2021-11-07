California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,317 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of Acadia Healthcare worth $9,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $213,000.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.79.

Shares of ACHC opened at $64.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.63. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.04 and a twelve month high of $68.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of -8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.14% and a negative net margin of 29.32%. The firm had revenue of $587.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

