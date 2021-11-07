California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 91,499 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 290,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,499 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.06% of Discovery worth $8,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISCA. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Discovery during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Discovery by 1,147.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Discovery in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Discovery in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Discovery by 98.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Discovery alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $26.52 on Friday. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.47 and a twelve month high of $78.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.93 and its 200 day moving average is $29.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.32.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). Discovery had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DISCA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a research note on Sunday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Discovery from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Discovery in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $38.44 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Discovery has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.91.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

See Also: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.