Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Upgraded to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has C$6.90 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$4.50.

CFW has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Calfrac Well Services from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$5.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$4.00 to C$5.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$6.29.

TSE:CFW opened at C$5.35 on Thursday. Calfrac Well Services has a twelve month low of C$2.75 and a twelve month high of C$17.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$3.83 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.67. The firm has a market cap of C$201.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01.

In other news, insider Glendon Capital Management L.P. sold 356,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.15, for a total value of C$1,478,586.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,392,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,929,856.16. Also, Director Ronald Mathison purchased 175,000 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.15 per share, with a total value of C$726,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 280,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,163,933.90. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 756,200 shares of company stock valued at $3,693,856.

Calfrac Well Services Company Profile

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

