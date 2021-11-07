Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Upgraded to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has C$6.90 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$4.50.
CFW has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Calfrac Well Services from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$5.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$4.00 to C$5.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$6.29.
TSE:CFW opened at C$5.35 on Thursday. Calfrac Well Services has a twelve month low of C$2.75 and a twelve month high of C$17.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$3.83 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.67. The firm has a market cap of C$201.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01.
Calfrac Well Services Company Profile
Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.
