Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Calavo Growers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.32). Calavo Growers posted earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 152.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, December 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Calavo Growers will report full-year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Calavo Growers.

Get Calavo Growers alerts:

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. Calavo Growers had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $285.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Calavo Growers from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of Calavo Growers stock opened at $43.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.96. Calavo Growers has a 52 week low of $33.25 and a 52 week high of $85.40. The stock has a market cap of $761.83 million, a PE ratio of 105.10 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a yield of 2.73%. Calavo Growers’s payout ratio is presently 280.49%.

In related news, CEO Steve Hollister acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.12 per share, for a total transaction of $180,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 28,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,002. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,061,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Calavo Growers during the second quarter worth approximately $360,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Calavo Growers by 21.4% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Calavo Growers by 12.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Calavo Growers by 47,937.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 7,670 shares during the period. 73.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Calavo Growers (CVGW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.