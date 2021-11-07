Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS.

NASDAQ:CLBS traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 580,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,263. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.20 and a 200-day moving average of $1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $67.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.97. Caladrius Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.09 and a fifty-two week high of $4.89.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caladrius Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Caladrius Biosciences from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLBS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Caladrius Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 20,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 533.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 59,393 shares in the last quarter. 10.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caladrius Biosciences Company Profile

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in development of cell therapies for select cardiovascular and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes CLBS12, CLBS14, CLBS16 and CLBS03. The company was founded on September 18, 1980 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, NJ.

