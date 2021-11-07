CAE (TSE:CAE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $41.89

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$41.89 and last traded at C$41.77, with a volume of 421591 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$39.02.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Desjardins cut CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities increased their price objective on CAE from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on CAE to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on CAE from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$43.00 price objective on shares of CAE in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CAE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$41.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$37.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$37.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.18 billion and a PE ratio of 105.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.64, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$752.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$761.62 million. On average, research analysts forecast that CAE Inc. will post 1.4099999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAE Company Profile (TSE:CAE)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

