Cadence Bancorporation Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share (NYSE:CADE)

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) – Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Cadence Bancorporation in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cadence Bancorporation’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Get Cadence Bancorporation alerts:

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $182.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.26 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 26.11%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CADE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist initiated coverage on Cadence Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Bancorporation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.29.

CADE stock opened at $31.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.16. Cadence Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $28.73 and a 12-month high of $32.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Cadence Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 28.99%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Cadence Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 86.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Cadence Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Bancorporation in the third quarter valued at about $227,000. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile

Cadence Bancorp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses, and consumers with banking and financial solutions through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Financial Services, and Corporate.

Featured Article: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.