Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $27.59

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.59 and last traded at $27.59, with a volume of 141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.82.

BY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Byline Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stephens cut Byline Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Hovde Group started coverage on Byline Bancorp in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.36.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 11.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.93%.

In other news, Director William G. Kistner acquired 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.61 per share, with a total value of $66,586.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,618.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Thomas J. Bell III sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $381,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 177.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Byline Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 97,650.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 7,812 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

