BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,443 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BWXT. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 10.2% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,681,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,079,000 after acquiring an additional 432,238 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 518.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 152,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,041,000 after acquiring an additional 127,647 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the second quarter valued at $5,896,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 86.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 173,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,467,000 after acquiring an additional 80,486 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the first quarter valued at $4,170,000. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BWXT shares. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.40.

In other BWX Technologies news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $289,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,022.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total value of $55,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,757,895.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,900 shares of company stock worth $451,547. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWX Technologies stock opened at $55.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.42. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.82 and a 52 week high of $68.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.02.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 42.47% and a net margin of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $499.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. BWX Technologies’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 31.46%.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

