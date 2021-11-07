Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Burning Rock Biotech’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. Burning Rock Biotech posted earnings of ($0.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Burning Rock Biotech will report full year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.58). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.32). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Burning Rock Biotech.

Get Burning Rock Biotech alerts:

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($1.82). Burning Rock Biotech had a negative return on equity of 27.95% and a negative net margin of 134.93%. The firm had revenue of $19.71 million for the quarter.

BNR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen began coverage on Burning Rock Biotech in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. CICC Research began coverage on Burning Rock Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.94 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Burning Rock Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Burning Rock Biotech by 28.6% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,462,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880,294 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,122,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,444,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Burning Rock Biotech by 7,786.0% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 688,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,525,000 after purchasing an additional 679,406 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,196,000. Institutional investors own 26.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BNR stock opened at $14.72 on Thursday. Burning Rock Biotech has a 1-year low of $12.24 and a 1-year high of $39.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.11 and its 200 day moving average is $24.37. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.33 and a beta of -1.79.

About Burning Rock Biotech

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

See Also: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Burning Rock Biotech (BNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Burning Rock Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burning Rock Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.