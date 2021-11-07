BTIG Research Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR)

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at BTIG Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $30.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 40.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Forestar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.40.

Shares of NYSE FOR traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.40. The stock had a trading volume of 157,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,552. Forestar Group has a one year low of $17.92 and a one year high of $26.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.41.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.20. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 8.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Forestar Group will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Forestar Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,433,832 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $50,891,000 after acquiring an additional 68,477 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Forestar Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,864,595 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $38,987,000 after acquiring an additional 66,023 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Forestar Group by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 769,259 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $16,085,000 after acquiring an additional 114,044 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P boosted its position in Forestar Group by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 579,497 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $12,117,000 after acquiring an additional 253,382 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Forestar Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 374,246 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,825,000 after acquiring an additional 5,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.44% of the company’s stock.

Forestar Group Company Profile

Forestar Group Inc is a residential lot development company, which engages in the acquisition of entitled real estate properties. It also develops finished residential lots for sale to homebuilders. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

