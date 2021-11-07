BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) versus WNS (NYSE:WNS) Critical Survey

WNS (NYSE:WNS) and BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares WNS and BSQUARE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WNS 11.63% 18.79% 11.74% BSQUARE -2.16% -10.66% -4.47%

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for WNS and BSQUARE, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WNS 0 1 8 0 2.89 BSQUARE 0 0 0 0 N/A

WNS presently has a consensus target price of $92.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.69%. Given WNS’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe WNS is more favorable than BSQUARE.

Volatility and Risk

WNS has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BSQUARE has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.5% of WNS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.5% of BSQUARE shares are held by institutional investors. 20.7% of BSQUARE shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares WNS and BSQUARE’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WNS $912.60 million 4.68 $102.62 million $2.16 40.69 BSQUARE $47.14 million 1.00 -$1.89 million ($0.08) -28.88

WNS has higher revenue and earnings than BSQUARE. BSQUARE is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WNS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

WNS beats BSQUARE on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments. The WNS Global BPM is delivered out of its delivery centers in China Costa Rica, India, the Philippines, Poland, Romania, South Africa, Sri Lanka, the United Kingdom, and the U.S. The WNS Auto Claims BPM segment offers fault and non-fault repairs and legal services in relation to personal injury claims. The company was founded by Alan Stephen Dunning, David Charles Tibble and Neeraj Bhargava on February 18, 2002 and is headquartered in Mumbai, India.

About BSQUARE

BSQUARE Corp. engages in the provision of computer software and services. The firm designs, configures, and deploys technologies for manufacturers and operators of connected devices. It operates through the Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud segments. The Partner Solutions segment includes the embedded operating system and software services. The Edge to Cloud segment offers Internet of Things (IoT) and 24/7 operations services. The company was founded by William T. Baxter in July 1994 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

