Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 90,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,830 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $8,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Brunswick by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Brunswick by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 8,492 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Brunswick by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,416,000 after acquiring an additional 7,553 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Brunswick during the 1st quarter worth approximately $947,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Brunswick during the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,000. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Shares of NYSE BC opened at $100.19 on Friday. Brunswick Co. has a twelve month low of $63.51 and a twelve month high of $117.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.16.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 37.79% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 17.94%.

In related news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $102,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on Brunswick from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Brunswick from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brunswick presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.93.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.