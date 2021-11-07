Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) announced its earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $966.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.78 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 9.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share.
Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at $39.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 1 year low of $34.55 and a 1 year high of $49.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.72. The company has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.85 and a beta of 0.62.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.304 per share. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -138.11%.
BEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$44.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.04.
Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile
Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.
