Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) announced its earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $966.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.78 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 9.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share.

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at $39.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 1 year low of $34.55 and a 1 year high of $49.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.72. The company has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.85 and a beta of 0.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.304 per share. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -138.11%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 583,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,751 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.21% of Brookfield Renewable Partners worth $22,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 54.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$44.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.04.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

