Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.30 Per Share

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.304 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Brookfield Renewable Partners has increased its dividend by 16.0% over the last three years. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a payout ratio of 1,087.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Brookfield Renewable Partners to earn ($0.17) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -1,023.5%.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at $39.62 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 12-month low of $34.55 and a 12-month high of $49.87. The stock has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.85 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.72.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.17). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 9.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $966.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 583,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 178,751 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.21% of Brookfield Renewable Partners worth $22,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 54.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. CSFB set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.04.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.