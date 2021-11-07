Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,156,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,084,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $19,922,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $348,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,411,000. Finally, Antara Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,619,000. 40.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EDR stock opened at 26.20 on Friday. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of 22.02 and a 1 year high of 33.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is 26.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported 0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.01 by 0.20. The business had revenue of 1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.14 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 400,000 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of 26.64, for a total transaction of 10,656,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EDR shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Endeavor Group from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 33.31.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

