Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Sells 229,589 Shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) by 50.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 225,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229,589 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics were worth $4,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 12.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 933,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,982,000 after buying an additional 8,068 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ortho Clinical Diagnostics alerts:

In other Ortho Clinical Diagnostics news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 25,300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $425,040,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael A. Schlesinger sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $80,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,489.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,428,579 shares of company stock valued at $427,597,067 over the last quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on OCDX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics stock opened at $19.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 68.31. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $15.14 and a 1 year high of $22.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.37 and a 200-day moving average of $20.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Research analysts anticipate that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Profile

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.