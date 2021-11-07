Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190,000 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in News were worth $4,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in News by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,684,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,908,000 after purchasing an additional 180,658 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in News by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,321,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,690,000 after acquiring an additional 5,688,638 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in News by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,292,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,386,000 after acquiring an additional 665,970 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in News by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,959,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,623,000 after acquiring an additional 360,334 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in News by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,124,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Get News alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.82 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet raised shares of News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.16.

News stock opened at $24.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.52 and a beta of 1.37. News Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.79 and a fifty-two week high of $27.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.38.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. News had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 4.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

News Company Profile

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

See Also: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.