Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Makes New $5.17 Million Investment in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,166,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 16.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 830,693 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $470,347,000 after buying an additional 118,444 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 286.5% in the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth $57,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 11.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 16,936 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 78,325.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,329,000 after acquiring an additional 9,399 shares during the period. 79.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.56, for a total value of $3,007,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott E. Kraus sold 3,432 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.41, for a total value of $2,067,471.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,675.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,456 shares of company stock valued at $16,999,580. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $585.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $645.27.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $638.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $615.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $584.67. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $424.03 and a 12-month high of $669.09. The firm has a market cap of $44.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.00.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 3,880.90% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

